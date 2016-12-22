Watch YELLE’s Surreal Video for “Ici & Maintenant (Here & Now)”

YELLE, the French duo consisting of singer Julie Budet and producer GrandMarnier, are best known for their electro-pop hits "A Cause Des Garcons" and "Je Veux Te Voir." Today, they're back with their first visual in over a year for the sweet, soothing track “Ici & Maintenant (Here & Now).”

Set in an anonymous American suburb, Budet is decked out in an all-white tracksuit, going about her daily life — having a coffee, exercising, and doing chores. But if that sounds pretty everyday, it’s not. Accompanying her is comedian Nathan Barnatt, acting as her unhinged shadow. In sharp contrast to Budet’s polished demeanor, Barnatt is going HAM. He's thrashing around, doing some seriously questionable things with food, and generally being like a deranged five-year-old — only stopping to pull some smooth synchronized dance moves. At the end Barnatt and Budet switch roles, causing the viewer to question just how composed the singer really was all along.

"After three albums and crazy intense touring over the world, we felt we needed to pause...to be connected to the present,“ YELLE told The FADER over email. “Here and Now. That’s exactly the idea behind the song. that’s our state of mind. Being simply and fully in the moment.”

Watch the video above, and get the song here.