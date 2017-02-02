This James Baldwin-Inspired Film Links The Past To The Present Like Never Before

Nominated for Best Documentary Feature at this year’s Academy Awards, I Am Not Your Negro focuses on Baldwin’s enduring power, which is to say it is about the fervor of his words. Culled from vintage footage, Baldwin himself speaks through the film. At other points, actor Samuel L. Jackson narrates the author’s prose against a backdrop of contemporary images — from the concrete blocks of New York City to the fiery protests that flooded Ferguson in the wake of Michael Brown’s 2014 death. This is a film that renders the past as present; it is a bold chronicle that underlines just how black Americans were unfairly forced into the sticky continuum of history. It’s artful direction, too, that evokes the millions currently taking to the streets in the name of women’s and immigrant rights against our nation’s darker jingoistic forces.

Born in Harlem in 1924 to a poor family, Baldwin constantly clashed with his stepfather during his formative years. From early on, it was clear that he would have to find a home elsewhere: in his work and in his words. As a Harlem teenage preacher who grew into an openly gay black man — before Stonewall and marriage equality — it is as if Baldwin’s whole life, he sang “my country tis’ of thee” in a staid register. Across his many works, from the novel Giovanni’s Room to his most famous collection of essays, The Fire Next Time, there was no mistaking the song that poured from his mouth. Taking a drag of a cigarette, he would exclaim, as he does throughout the film: “I am an American!”

In scene after scene, Baldwin shows a capacity to admit that despite the racism that “corroborates their reality,” this too was his country — that “the great western house that I come from is one house and I’m one of the children of that house.” I Am Not Your Negro confirms that James Baldwin loved America in the only way he knew how: in the form of resistance and constant critique. It was a radical love, a black love.

There are moments in I Am Not Your Negro where it feels as if Baldwin is speaking directly to white America in 2017, as if he somehow knew history would continue to condemn its black citizens. “White people are astounded by Birmingham, black people aren’t. They are endlessly demanding to be reassured that Birmingham is really on Mars,” he says, referring to the city that had become a harbor of unrelenting and unimaginable white-on-black violence. In doing so, he unknowingly builds a bridge between then and now. “They don’t want to believe still, less act on the belief, that what is happening in Birmingham is happening all over the country.”