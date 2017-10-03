The Needle Drop pioneered music review vlogs. His lesser-known channel pandered to the alt-right.

The most famous music critic on Earth has never written a Pitchfork review. He’s never appeared in Rolling Stone or dropped a blurb in The New York Times. He's a bald vegan from Connecticut named Anthony Fantano whose thoughts on everyone from Kanye West to Parquet Courts have so far attracted a combined 260,000,000 views on his YouTube channel, The Needle Drop. Beloved by his fans for his outspoken opinions and early support for acts like Death Grips, he’s a bona fide vlogging pioneer. In 2017, many music publications are pivoting to video — Fantano has been there for years. But as it turns out, music is not this 21st century mogul's only interest.

Up until this afternoon, October 3, Fantano had another booming YouTube channel — practically unknown outside of his fanbase, but immensely popular within it — called thatistheplan. (It had nearly 400,000 subscribers compared to 1,100,000 on The Needle Drop.) He started the channel in 2007, initially posting earnest covers of songs by Man Man and the Mountain Goats. At first, it was little more than an offshoot of The Needle Drop, but increasingly, thatistheplan took on a bizarre life of its own — sometimes with a stark contrast in tone. Until today, Fantano updated it regularly, posting dense videos full of references to memes and other YouTube channels you probably haven’t heard of. His vocabulary took on a screechy, 4Chan-friendly slant — video titles from the past year include “pepe the frog triggers hillary clinton,” “I CHANGED MY GENDER CUZ DONALD TRUMP,” and “MEGA-CUCK SAYS POKEMON GO IS LIKE DOGFIGHTING.” He raged against SJWs and feminists, and, in video after video, treated black musicians as a punchline.

Yes, like other prominent YouTubers, Anthony Fantano has become an edgelord.