Jawn might be in the dictionary soon but it’s always been official to Philly

Regardless of whether or not “jawn” has any antecedents, Philly natives have given it boundless range as a stand-in for just about any place, thing, and, in some cases, person. In the ’90s and early 2000s, it became more known thanks to the success of the city’s rap music scene. Still, it was an insular hometown gem. Growing up in Philly during that time, “jawn” wasn’t just a word that I heard among my peers or other young people. Both my parents used it, and still do — something remarkable, considering how quickly slang tends to cycles into and out of use from one generation to the next. When my mother said “Pass me that jawn,” she could’ve wanted me to pass her the remote or her purse. She didn’t have to name the thing in question, but her tone or eye contact let me know exactly what she was talking about every time.

When I asked my father, who was born and raised in Philly, about his relationship to the word, he said that he remembers also using similar words like “jam” and “joint” in the ’70s. But “jawn” had the least parameters and specifically belonged to Philly. “We used [jawn] interchangeably to describe a party, or location, or even an attractive woman,” he told me over the phone. The power and reach of “jawn” is a result of black people’s creative command of language. “For a lot of the words in our vernacular, we may not have delved into a meaning, but the sounds are important to us,” he continued.

When a person drags out a sentence like “That jaawnn craaazy,” for example, the elongated emphasis implies that there was something either very significant about this person, thing, or experience. Perhaps deciphering what a person is exactly referring to when they use the word sounds cryptic, but it’s pretty simple and the nuances of context are important and they make a big difference: I’m offended if I’m referred to as “the jawn” but flattered if I’m told “You look like a jawn.”

