The California nonprofit teaching brown women how to find freedom in the water

When I am in the water, that whole environment that’s around me, even if it’s aggro surfers in the water, is non-existent. The only thing that controls how I feel is how I feel. It makes me feel a lot more in control of myself. It makes me feel a lot stronger. I’ve always known that I am really strong but the water allows me to really use that. It’s an outlet. Being in the water, touching the water, makes me feel like I’m at home. Even if I’m going through a breakup or having a really emotional, traumatic experience on land, once I connect with the water, it’s like running into a mother’s arms. It’s soothing, it’s calming, it’s familiar. Even sitting there and waiting for a wave on a flat day is healing for me.

It was definitely a shock when I came to California and realized that surfing was a white man’s paradise. I stuck out like a sore thumb. For the first two months, it actually was the first time in years that I surfed maybe once a week, at most, twice a week. I had this new wave of fear that came over me. I knew no one in the water and [either] no one looked at me or people were staring at me.

Eventually I felt really empowered to have my space in the water. I found that I went from being really scared to get into the water with these aggro guys to paddling out and sitting right in the middle of these white men. Because I didn’t want to sit on the side and be like, This is their space, I’m just a visitor. I wanted to say, This is my space also. So it was really special for me to see my own transformation. A lot of times women stay at the side — we don’t want to get in anyone’s way, we don’t want them to yell at us — and I push myself to never do that.

I have learned that just because you have a connection to the ocean, it doesn’t mean that the ocean is always going to be nice to you. I’ve learned that the ocean is always going to be honest to you. What that means is if you need to be knocked on your ass, you’re going to get knocked on your ass. With people, if you’re not feeling okay, they’ll adjust themselves to you. The ocean is like, “Fuck no!” It makes you step up. It makes sure that you don’t make an excuse. You have to be at 100%, [otherwise] it’s going to kick your ass. It’s like having the most perfect best friend that’s not going to sugarcoat shit for you. I love it.

I’ve learned that I have a strength that surpasses any of my expectations. And that is not just physically, it’s emotionally, it’s spiritually. That strength that was in here the whole time, [the ocean] has pulled it out of me. And I’m so grateful for that — to have a place where I’m totally, 100% at peace, is a gift that I could never buy.