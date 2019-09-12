Cover Story: The 1975 Have Nowhere to Grow But Up

Between Healy and Daniel, there’s no mistaking the roles they’ve fallen into; the latter is more than comfortable with his behind-the-boards level of visibility (“I’d like to think that I could be outspoken about things that I feel passionate about, but there doesn’t need to be two of us doing that”), while the former’s unshakeable confidence of self is seemingly in complete congress with their collaboration.

“What George is so great at, is knowing that I’m probably right,” Healy explains with a matter-of-factness that less suggests arrogance and more an honest understanding of how the band’s creative ecosystem functions. “If anyone’s going to be right about an idea for The 1975, it’s going to be me. He’s very patient with me, and we’re both very patient with each other.”

Despite essentially operating as a two-headed creative braintrust, Healy stresses that The 1975 is, at its core, a full-band operation — one that quite possibly wouldn’t exist without Oborne, who he dubs the band’s “fifth member.” “He’s incredibly smart and taught me a lot about what I know,” Healy claims. “The music has always been mine and George’s vision, but our cultural identity has always been me and Jamie.” And as the head of Dirty Hit, Oborne is ensuring that the eco-conscious statement showcased on “The 1975” is more than just talk; there’s plans to eventually eliminate plastics from the physical production of the label’s releases, as well as pressing vinyl on less heavy stock and recycling old merch for the production of new merch.

“We’re not gonna have it all sorted before this goes to print — we’re not,” Oborne admits. “But we might have twenty fucking percent of it sorted. I can’t be another person who says, ‘I can’t do anything because these changes are impossible to change.’ That’s fucking bullshit.” To him, every public statement coming from the band or the label is a public commitment — a belief that’s core to The 1975’s ethos. “We make these crazy plans and commit to doing these things very publicly so we actually do them,” he laughs. “The world’s ending, so we gotta try these things. Whenever we’re freaked out by it, we always say to each other, ‘What the fuck else are we gonna do?’”