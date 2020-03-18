Jah9’s “Note to Self (Okay)” is a reminder to stay calm

Thumbnail image by Wade Rhoden



Following the release of her third studio album, Note to Self, reggae artist Jah9 liberates a serene and optimistic video for the record that shares the project’s name. Directed by Samo, using warm palettes and earth tones, ‘Note to Self (Okay)” — premiering on The FADER today — is a calming, visually poetic reminder of self-assuredness.



“I invited my young brothers Iotosh and Runkus to lend their talents to the production of this song and they were able to build on the direction I envisioned. The production needed to be dark and disturbing, the vocals and lyrics to comfort and support,” Jah9 shares. “Then later, Chronixx was able to add further creative insight that lifted and balanced the mood of the song with his harmonies and words. This co-production is the most collaborative track I have ever produced, and quite intentionally so. It was important to do so because of the nature of the message. I wanted to show that there was a consensus about this mantra, ‘I’m going to be okay’, across all the generations, and this culminated with the track being mixed and polished by the legendary Errol Brown and his Shane Brown. A true team effort. Humbled and grateful to have been a part of it.”

