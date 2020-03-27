Daddy1 is dancehall’s leader of the youth

The newest generation of Dancehall artists are particularly nimble, from the way they handle their image, to the construction of their lyrics and even their understanding of the soundscape when choosing instrumentals. Daddy1 is the quintessence of this mounting wave. Born Adrian Bailey of the Salt Spring community in Montego Bay, the young Montegonian has asserted his place in the music with hits like “Alien Brain,” “Anthem,” “Custom,” and “Trending King.” His creativity and ingenuity are on display with original slangs like Brogad, which became so popular in the island that the Prime Minister changed his twitter handle from The Most Honorable Prime Minister to “The Most Honorable Brogad.” The term rose to prominence through the help of Jamaican twitter appealing to the office of the Prime Minister, daring him to make the change. To many, it was a small gesture, but it was more of a bridge extended from the youth culture, through their own language created by their own elected official, Daddy1. Since then, the deejay has consistently delivered on the potential evident in his music. A potential that few great artists share, the drive to express and entertain without the use of curse words. Something our 22 year old protagonist has demonstrated with his mounting catalog.

He burst into the public consciousness in early June of 2016, when he was featured on one of Squash’s underground hits, “G City Run Out.” After Squash’s detainment in 2018, Daddy1 became one of the frontrunners for the 6ixx, when they needed it the most. It was an MVP moment. With tracks like “Different” he began to carve out his sound and his skill was sharpened by collaborative tracks with Chronic Law like “6ix Badness.” He’s most comfortable in kick heavy riddims that give his ghostly tenor the room to dance skillfully in it’s range. His visceral lyricism adds another layer of contrast to this sound that makes him so distinct, it would be difficult to mistake him even after a first listen. But Daddy1 wouldn’t score his first major hit until early March 2019 with “Out Here,” on which his style finally crystallized. His dexterity was on full display in pockets like “Watch me wallabe, anyway we go bay gyaal a follow we/ Not a killer, dem a wanna be/ Send Black Gad fi go tek dem 3/ Points Out Here/ Mix up e G&G with di bio claire.” He contrasts the smooth luls in his lyrics with sharp assertive tones that emphasize his punchlines.

Although they appear to come from intuition and practice for Daddy1, much of this understanding of arrangement, timing, comedic effect, and shock value are technical skills themselves. But what truly makes the tale of Daddy1 unique and confounding to many, is his willingness along with the rest of the 6ix to stare into the gaping chasm of doubt and aspersions that are cast their way due to their woes with the law, and to do what he loves anyway. That kind of nerve inspires people to follow artists without fully knowing why. Nowadays, Daddy1 is poised and he knows it, which means he’s harder to get to, but when he finally obliged me and dropped that pin in Salt Spring, I was happy to pull up. (We're also premiering the video for his new track "Rich" below.)

