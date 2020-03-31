How to help those hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, in Austin and beyond
Digital FORT: Tainy breaks down every song from NEON16 TAPE

A track-by-track guide to his latest star-studded project.

By Patty Shaw Ramirez
March 31, 2020
Tainy dropped a star-studded EP, NEON16 TAPE: The Kids That Grew Up on Reggaeton a couple of weeks back, featuring appearances from Dalex, Alvaro Diaz, Kali Uchis, Sean Paul, Jessie Reyez, Tory Lanez, and Cazzu among many others. In this DIGITAL FORT exclusive the Puerto Rican producer takes us on a journey breaking down the process of creation of each off the EP and co-signing emerging reggaetoneros along the way.

Digital FORT is a two-day event bringing together over 100 artists to help raise money for those hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. To find a full list of charities, funds, and resources we’re highlighting throughout FORT, click here.

Thanks to our FADER FORT partners BACARDÍ®, TRULY Hard Seltzer and &PIZZA.

