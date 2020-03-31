Digital FORT: Tainy breaks down every song from NEON16 TAPE

Tainy dropped a star-studded EP, NEON16 TAPE: The Kids That Grew Up on Reggaeton a couple of weeks back, featuring appearances from Dalex, Alvaro Diaz, Kali Uchis, Sean Paul, Jessie Reyez, Tory Lanez, and Cazzu among many others. In this DIGITAL FORT exclusive the Puerto Rican producer takes us on a journey breaking down the process of creation of each off the EP and co-signing emerging reggaetoneros along the way.

