Cardi B Did It Her Way

Many people — fans and industry — treat her like a dilettante, which is why she wound up making the decision to accept Atlantic’s offer, despite her management’s hesitance and her initial desire to stay independent. And why the BET Awards nominations, and the two performances she’s scheduled for that weekend, mean so much. To Cardi, they are a literal co-sign from an industry that is not only volatile but is especially unwelcoming of women. “I’ve seen her confidence go on a thousand. When we first started, she would question everything. Like, ‘Are you sure they gonna like this?’” says Swift. ”Nowadays, it’s more so like, ‘I know this gonna be fire, watch when they hear this.’”

Her ambitions and faith in herself have been especially amped up by the time she’s spent with Offset. “It’s been a blessing, me meeting him and meeting his friends. I see how hard they work. And that motivated me to work even harder,” she says. “And I see how good things are going for them and how popping it is to be number one. And I’m like, I want that. A lot of people just see they jewelry and they money, but I don’t think a lot of people see how hard they work for that shit every single day.”

Cardi won’t say what the current status of their relationship is — maybe she doesn’t quite know — but adorably refers to him as “the boy” and says that “a lot of positive things came out of that.” She goes between speaking about him in the past and present tense, and at one point, I look over on her screen and see her watching a video he posted on Instagram Stories. A few times, she makes a point of blocking and unblocking an anonymous man’s phone number, describing him only as “somebody that I be talkin’ to, girl.”

Either way, as her music career sorts itself out, Cardi, who is on a self-imposed timeline to have a baby, knows her personal life will likely suffer. “Am I ever gonna grow thick skin? No. I just gotta focus on making money. Cause ain’t no going back. I’m gonna be famous forever.” And when it comes to dating, it’s a lose-lose. “If I date somebody that’s more successful or just as successful as me, people are gonna try to break it,” she says. A man she refers to as “jailbird,” a long-term ex-boyfriend to whom she was briefly engaged, is due to be released from prison in October. “But if I date somebody that is less successful than me, people are gonna make me feel like they’re less than me and I shouldn’t date them … I gotta be the voice inside my own head that’s like, ‘Just relax, don’t let them get in your head.’

“Maybe as I get older and wiser it’ll get better. Or maybe I’m just gonna be sad forever.”

