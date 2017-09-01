It’s Unacceptable That L’Oréal Fired A Black Trans Model For Speaking Out Against White Supremacy

Just a few days after announcing the British transgender DJ and activist Munroe Bergdorf as one of the faces of a new campaign championing diversity, today, September 1, L’Oréal have ended their partnership with her. The announcement follows the U.K. right-wing media's unearthing of a social media post from Bergdorf in which she called out racism and white supremacy.

L’Oréal's campaign launched on August 27, when the beauty corporation uploaded a glossy YouTube video advertisement for True Match, a range of foundation that promises to match 98% of U.K. skin tones. True Match is the conglomerate’s marquee fall campaign in Britain, and the brand recruited “23 inspirational individuals” as spokesmodels to promote the makeup range. An inclusive range of British personalities were featured, from radio DJ Clara Amfo and pop singer Cheryl Cole, to British Indian model Neelam Gill, and beauty YouTuber Amena Khan. Bergdorf was the only trans woman featured.

As well as the main campaign video, L’Oréal also produced short individual clips for each person featured. In Bergdorf’s — which was removed from YouTube on the morning of September 1 — she appeared dressed in a simple T-shirt and jeans, which accentuated her creamy skin tone and long blonde braids. Over a tinkling piano soundtrack, she said: “It’s great that L’Oréal are doing this now, because diversity is hugely important to me. I mean, it’s why I continue to...do my bit to break down barriers.” In an Instagram teaser, L’Oréal appeared to encourage this kind of self-expression, with a slogan that read: “28 shades, 28 stories. Write yours.”

After the campaign’s launch, the U.K. right-wing tabloid Daily Mail — which regularly gives platform to racist and transphobic hate-speech — did some digging on Bergdorf. With barely contained glee, the newspaper published an article on August 31 (which we won’t link to here), detailing a Facebook post that Bergdorf made in the wake of the Charlottesville white supremacist rally this August. Bergdorf since deleted the post, but it’s been widely circulated on Twitter, and is quoted below in full:

