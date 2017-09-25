Josie and the Pussycats are the best fake rock band ever

HARRY ELFONT: The process of finding the voice for Josie was difficult. We wanted to see if Rachael Leigh Cook could sing. She sang backup, but she wasn’t really comfortable with the lead vocals. So we went on a search of who could match her voice. We had these recording artists come in and sing. It was just incredible. Tracy Bonham came in, and was so impressive. Anne Previn came in and tore it up. I think Deb got behind the mic at one point.

DEB KAPLAN: I did! I was like, “Maybe I can do it, I don’t know.”

HARRY ELFONT: But it wasn’t until Kay came in that we felt we’d really found it.

KAY HANLEY (the voice of Josie, and lead singer of Letters to Cleo): My friend Dave Gibbs had moved out to L.A. and was working with Deb and Harry and a few other folks on songs for the movie. Dave was like, “Oh my gosh you should totally get my friend Kay to come out and do the voices of the [other] Pussycats, this is so up her alley.” So they flew me out. But by the time I got from Boston to L.A. with my [then-]husband and my 11-month-old child, they had decided that the woman that they’d chosen for Josie — you couldn’t see her voice coming out of Rachael’s mouth. So they shit-canned her, which left me in a position to take the gig for myself. Long story short, I was in the right place at the right time.

HARRY ELFONT: We made her sing those songs over and over. We just wore her voice out. Most of the tracks we used were the ones where she was like, “Guys I can’t do this anymore.” And we were like, “No, that’s the one. The one where your throat is bleeding and you’re coughing, that’s what we’re gonna use.”

KAY HANLEY: I sang in a rock band, but I didn’t think that I could do other people’s songs. So for me to get paid for it was very freeing. I think you can hear it in my voice — I’m just like, Waaahhhhh!!!! I was so psyched. I think that comes through.

HARRY ELFONT: As we were recording, the songs we wound up with felt a little more like pop songs. We realized late in the process that we had written into the script that the very first song they play should have more of a raw sound. And then they’d end up being manufactured. We realized, the songs we had do already felt a little manufactured. We went back to the drawing board late in the process.

KAY HANLEY: [At first], there were just the Babyface-produced songs. We did all of those out here in L.A.. So when that was done, I went back home. A couple of weeks later — maybe months, I’m not really sure — I got a call saying “Hey, they’re gonna actually do a soundtrack for the movie, we’re gonna cut three or four more songs. Can you do it?” And I was like, “Hell yeah!” We did the [second] round in Boston at Q Division, which is where we made all the Letters to Cleo records. Adam Schlesinger drove up from New York to Boston and we holed up for a couple weeks.