Watch Burna Boy’s music video for “Monsters You Made” featuring Chris Martin

This month, Nigerian musician Burna Boy dropped Twice As Tall, one of the best albums of the summer. While it wasn't overtly angling for mainstream success, Twice As Tall managed to enlist some heavy hitters without compromising Burna's singular dancehall/Afrobeat sound. Diddy executive produced the entire album — you can hear him on the album's first track "Level Up" — and Chris Martin of Coldplay appears on the song "Monsters You Made." Today, that song's video dropped.

The track is a politically charged one focussing on how systemic racism and inequality lead to trauma and violence, and the video is a big-budget visualization of these themes. Burna is the leader of a battalion of Black soldiers who beat each other bloody, rob trucks, and watch communiques from Chris Martin. It can be uncomfortable to watch at points, though the glamorous elements of the video leave the message a bit muddled. Watch it above.