Dre Island cries for a better tomorrow on “Be Okay”

When most people think of Popcaan's Unruly camp — with artists like Quada and Jafrass — they typically think of streetwise dancehall anthems. But the Jamaican powerhouse is also a home to Dre Island, a producer and artist who operates much more within the realm of roots reggae. Over the past few years, Island has added a more ostensibly conscious element to songs with his crew members, like last year's "We Pray" with Popcaan that ended up as a hit last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, he released his first single of 2020 with "Be Okay," a track that — like many of reggae's best — acknowledges life's hardships while ensuring that a more prosperous future is on the horizon. The track features another reggae star in Jesse Royal, who contributes a heartfelt verse. Back in November, an acoustic version of the song debuted on popular Jamaican Youtube channel Jussbuss TV, but today is the first time it's been heard at studio quality. Listen to the song below.