The astrological signs as Popcaan songs

Aside from Forever being one of Popcaan’s most sonically and lyrically impressive albums, part of why it resonated so deeply with its listeners was because of its soul-baring rawness. Though it may seem like a task to dig into the depths of one’s psyche and revel in unabashed honesty, this comes easily for the Cancerian artist. Magnetic and chaos embodied on Instagram, Popcaan is forever delivering humorous commentary and videos that rival the contagion of his own music, but that’s just the Cancer in him.

For Cancers, family, like KFC, is a big deal. The dancehall maverick’s touching moments with his mother and family show an even more jovial side that makes it impossible to not be drawn to his personality. Like any dancehall artist, Popcaan has an abundance of records for every occasion, event, feeling (he’s really good at this), and sign. We've laid them all out.