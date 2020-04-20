How to help those hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, in Austin and beyond
music / Rock

Dua Lipa, AJ Tracey, and Sean Paul are covering Foo Fighters for charity

Twenty-three artists in total will be included on the new version of “Times Like These.”

By Alex Robert Ross
April 20, 2020
Logo snapchat
Dua Lipa, AJ Tracey, and Sean Paul are covering Foo Fighters for charity L-R: Rich Fury / Getty Images, Joe Maher / Getty Images, Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images  

The U.K.'s BBC Radio 1 will release a new charity single on Thursday. The cover of Foo Fighters' "Times Like These" will be released this Thursday, April 23. Dua Lipa, AJ Tracey, Sean Paul, and Coldplay's Chris Martin are among the 23 artists included on the single. The track was produced by Fraser T. Smith, best known for his work with Stormzy and Adele.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next:

"Our vision was to create a stay at home version using phones, pots, pans and acoustic guitars that would honor the brilliance and honesty of the artists and song, rather than the trickery of an expensive recording studio," Smith said in a statement, according to The Guardian. "We tried to make this single in a totally different way artistically, relevant to today. The lyrics particularly resonate with us all at this challenging time."

ADVERTISEMENT

All proceeds from the single in the U.K. will go to Children in Need and Comic Relief, organizations helping the British people most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Profits from international streams and downloads will go to the World Health Organization’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Watch the original video for "Times Like These" below.

ADVERTISEMENT
Logo snapchat
AJ Tracey, Dua Lipa, Pop, Rock, Sean Paul

Trending

music / News
Dua Lipa, AJ Tracey, and Sean Paul are covering Foo Fighters for charity