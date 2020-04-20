Dua Lipa, AJ Tracey, and Sean Paul are covering Foo Fighters for charity

The U.K.'s BBC Radio 1 will release a new charity single on Thursday. The cover of Foo Fighters' "Times Like These" will be released this Thursday, April 23. Dua Lipa, AJ Tracey, Sean Paul, and Coldplay's Chris Martin are among the 23 artists included on the single. The track was produced by Fraser T. Smith, best known for his work with Stormzy and Adele.

We've brought together some of your favourite artists for a very special #StayHomeLiveLounge cover of 'Times Like These' by Foo Fighters, produced by Fraser T. Smith 🎤💜



Listen Thursday at 12pm on Radio 1 and see the video that evening as part of The Big Night In on @BBCOne

"Our vision was to create a stay at home version using phones, pots, pans and acoustic guitars that would honor the brilliance and honesty of the artists and song, rather than the trickery of an expensive recording studio," Smith said in a statement, according to The Guardian. "We tried to make this single in a totally different way artistically, relevant to today. The lyrics particularly resonate with us all at this challenging time."

All proceeds from the single in the U.K. will go to Children in Need and Comic Relief, organizations helping the British people most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Profits from international streams and downloads will go to the World Health Organization’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

