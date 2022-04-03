Watch John Legend perform “Free” in tribute to Ukraine at the 2022 Grammys

The Recording Academy paid tribute to Ukraine Sunday night at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. First, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a rousing pre-taped speech in English, asking for support for his nation as it struggles to fight off Russian attacks. Next, John Legend took the stage alongside three Ukrainian women artists: bandura player Siuzanna Iglidan, singer Mika Newtown, and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk, who had just escaped her war-torn homeland a day earlier.

Iglidan, Newtown, and Yakimchuk helped Legend premiere a brand new song titled "Free." Legend sat center stage at a grand piano, accompanying himself solo before his three co-performers joined in one by one. Watch Zelenskyy's speech and the full "Free" performance below.

